Fire fighters quickly extinguish Logan motel fire

Emergency crews responding to a fire at the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites, Monday, June 8, 2020 (Courtesy: Logan City Fire Department)

LOGAN — Emergency crews were called to a motel fire early Monday morning. The blaze was reported just before 4 a.m. at the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites at 364 S. Main St. in Logan.

Logan City Fire Marshal Craig Humphreys said fire fighters from multiple stations were paged to the fire and arrived immediately after the first call came in.

“Upon arrival,” said Humphreys, “we had flames that could be seen through the roof on the east end of the second story. It is a two story motel. We were able to evacuate all of the occupants with the help of the motel staff.”

The fire was located in the roof of the east building, above several of the rooms. It appears to have spread through the attic space.

Humphreys said fire fighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and keep it from spreading. They stayed on the scene through the morning to look for hot spots.

“Right now, the damage is primarily to the end four units, two on the second floor and two on the first floor.”

Fire fighters report there were no injuries to any of the motel’s occupants.

Humphreys said from their initial investigation the fire does not look to be suspicious.

“It appears to be confined to the attic space.”

Fire marshals will investigate the blaze and determine exactly what sparked it and the extent of the destruction to the building. The rest of the motel did not sustain any damage.

