Huntsman resumes campaign after COVID-19 test

After a negative COVID-19 test, gubernatorial candidate Jon M. Huntsman Jr. has been cleared to make public appearences again on the campaign trail.

SALT LAKE CITY – Former governor Jon M. Huntsman Jr. has tested negative for COVID-19.

That’s good news not just for the gubernatorial candidate, but also for nearly 30 Cache Valley residents who met with Huntsman face-to-face during a campaign stop at Merlin Olsen Central Park in Logan on June 4.

When Huntsman’s campaign manager Lisa Roskelley made that announcement on June 8, she also revealed two additional members of his staff have tested positive for the coronavirus. That brings the total of his aides now infected to three, while another five had negative test results like Huntsman.

Huntsman’s campaign headquarters is now closed and his staff members are working remotely.

With those negative test results, Huntsman is now free to rejoin his running mate, Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi, in making public appearances on the campaign trail, albeit with appropriate social distancing.

Roskelley also confirmed that the campaign “will follow the instructions of medical experts and not put politics ahead of concerns about public health and safety.”