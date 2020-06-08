Jacob Jerome Dietz

Jacob J. Dietz, 82, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at this home.

Jacob was born July 12, 1937 in Salt Lake City, Utah a son of Jacob Dietz and Sadie Morgan Dietz.

He graduated from Granite High School, going on to attend Mesa Community College then University of Utah.

Jacob served his country in the Utah National Guard.

He married his sweetheart Darma Lofthouse May 29, 1960 in the Salt Lake City Temple.

Jacob was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many capacities but most of all he enjoyed the Boys Scouts, earning the Silver Beaver Award.

He worked at Thiokol as a Designer/Draftsman.

Jake enjoyed spending time with his family, wood carving, fishing, and camping.

Surviving are his sons: Jeffery M. Dietz; Daniel M. (Lanice) Dietz; Brian J. (Jennifer) Dietz; Christopher M. Dietz; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, siblings: Thomas Dietz; James (Mary) Dietz; Ruth (Rene) Oliveros; siter-in-laws: Pat Dietz; and Barbara Dietz.

Preceded in death by his parents, wife Darma, brothers: Donald Dietz, Melvin Dietz and sister-in-law Carol Dietz.

A viewing will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 12:00 – 1:00pm at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah. Private family services will be held with Military Honors Accorded.

