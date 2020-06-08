September 9, 1933 – June 5, 2020 (age 86)

John Lionel Allsop beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and dear friend left a whole in our hearts Friday, June 5, 2020.

He ran off to be with the girl he loved for 65 years. They were separated by a tragic home accident seven months ago and he’s been looking for her ever since. He never lost faith that he would find her one day and it was fitting that mother’s gentle arm would slip through the veil on a Friday Night to bring him to her. We hope she can teach him to dance.

Lionel was born in Grace, Idaho on September 9, 1933 to Albert and Emily Rae Allsop. He graduated from Grace High School in 1951. It was in the spring of 1954 while attending Utah State University that Lionel fell in love with the Landlady’s daughter, Sherma Walters Bair. They dated through the summer.

In November, Lionel enlisted in the U.S. Army and received orders to report to Fort Ord, California. While he was on leave, Lionel and Sherma were sealed together in the Logan Temple on January 26, 1955. In April of that year, Lionel was transferred to Honolulu. Sherma joined him in July where they spent the next two years in Hawaii, working, serving and fostering many life-long friendships.

Following his graduation from Utah State University, Lionel secured employment with the Sherwin-Williams Company where he worked for 33 years. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings including: Bishop, Stake High Council and High Priest Group leadership. One of the great joys of his life was serving in the temple as a Temple Sealer for twenty years.

Lionel is survived by two children: Brian Allsop (Patti Smith) and Tami Williams (Jenn Stuart Howard). He also leaves ten grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren . He was preceded in death by his wife Sherma, a son, Greg (Jill Martindale) and a grandson Nathan Allsop.

A family viewing will be held at Nelson Funeral Home, 162 East 400 North in Logan, Utah on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 9:30-10:30am followed by a funeral service at 11:00am. Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery.

