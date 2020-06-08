Logan City reacts to increase in spread of COVID-19 cases with closures

LOGAN – Due to the recent sharp increase in the spread of COVID-19, Logan City closed the city library Monday and will close the Logan Community Recreation Center beginning Tuesday.

City officials said Monday federal COVID-19 mitigation funds will be provided to help those impacted by the virus including the Cache Community Food Pantry.

Also, Logan City will provide city staff members to assist the Bear River Health Department deliver food and supplies to families quarantined due to COVID-19.

Logan Mayor Holly Daines encouraged residents to be responsible and to be kind.

“Please do not be complacent. I encourage residents to go back to basics and wear a mask when visiting a business, stay six feet away from others not in your household and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer often,” she said.

As of Monday, masks are encouraged in all Logan City offices. If individuals prefer not to wear a mask they are invited to conduct their business online or over the phone.

At the same time, the Monday report of new positive COVID-19 tests within the Bear River Health District shows 46 cases, 42 from Cache County and four from Box Elder County. One of the new cases is hospitalized. The rate of positive cases has been declining since spiking with nearly 400 cases over two days late last week.

The updated Bear River Health District caseload stands at 828. Positives from Cache County account for 773 of the total cases with 55 from Box Elder County and none from Rich County.

The Monday update from the Utah Department of Health shows the total positive COVID-19 caseload stands at 12,322, a daily rate increase of 2.1 percent from yesterday. The 256 cases reported Monday marks the state’s 12th straight day of 200 or more positives.

With 4,948 tests administered yesterday, 242,899 Utahns have been tested and the rate of positives during the pandemic is 5.1 percent.

There have been 125 total COVID-19 deaths, three more than yesterday.

There are 7,255 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

With 18 more hospitalizations yesterday, 112 positive cases are now hospitalized, and the total COVID-19 hospitalizations in Utah during the pandemic is 918.

The most recent Idaho report shows 3,139 confirmed COVID-19 cases and still 83 deaths. The Franklin County caseload stands at eight and there are still no reported cases in Bear Lake and Oneida counties.