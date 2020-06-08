Logan man sentenced to jail for robbing pharmacy

Booking photo for Brad T. Bingham (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 32-year-old Logan man has been sentenced to more jail time after admitting to robbing the Intermountain InstaCare Pharmacy. Brad T. Bingham has been incarcerated since he was arrested in March.

Bingham was sentenced in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He previously pleaded guilty to robbery, amended to a second-degree felony; along with possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person and possession or use of a controlled substance, both third-degree felonies.

On March 4, Bingham walked into the pharmacy, on the corner of 400 N. 200 E., around 4:00 p.m. He passed the employee a note demanding a narcotic and threatening them if they tried to call law enforcement.

Bingham implied he had a weapon to the pharmacy employee but did not brandish one. The employee complied and gave him a small amount of the drug. He then exited the building and was seen fleeing on foot.

Officers went through InstaCare’s phone records and discovered Bingham had placed several calls to the pharmacy days before, asking about the availability of the stolen drug. The phone number was tracked to a Logan residence, a half-block away.

Bingham was arrested a day later outside his home. Police located evidence from the robbery including a .45 caliber handgun he said he had in his waistband at the time of the incident.

During Monday’s sentencing, Judge Brian Cannell ordered Bingham to serve 210 days in jail. He also granted credit for the 105 days already served.

Court records show, Bingham was previously convicted of impaired driving and shoplifting during the past three years.

