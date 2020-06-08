MayBell Price Bruce

MayBell P. Bruce, 88 died Saturday June 6, 2020 at home surrounded by her four children.

She was born November 25, 1931 in Geneva, Idaho to Thomas Albert Price and Agnes Velma Walker Price.

She married James Robert Bruce on December 16, 1950 in Geneva, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings.

MayBell attended Montpelier High School and graduated on May 26, 1950. She was a hard-working and dedicated employee for 40 years, and was also known for making wedding cakes in the community. She was a great cook and loved to read and crochet. MayBell was the best mom and grandmother.

MayBell is survived by her son James Robert Bruce Jr. (Shirla) of Montpelier, Idaho; daughter Pamela Bruce (Michelle) of Pahoa, Hawaii; daughter LaVon Morgan (Kent) of Provo, Utah; son Thomas A. Bruce of Cokeville, Wyoming; eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

No Services. Private Burial in Cokeville Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary