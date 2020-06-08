Nibley man ordered to serve more jail time for sexually assaulting fellow jail inmate

Booking photo for John M. Janisse (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 24-year-old Nibley man has been ordered to serve more time behind bars for sexually assaulting a fellow inmate in the Cache County Jail. John M. Janisse was sentenced to serve 364 days in jail but given credit for the time he had already served.

Janisse was in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He previously pleaded guilty to attempted lewdness by a sex offender, amended to a class A misdemeanor.

In October, Janisse exposed himself to another inmate in a jail restroom. Later, he touched the buttocks of the same inmate with his genitals. Both incidents were reported to deputies at the jail.

Janisse was already serving a one-year sentence for distribution of a controlled substance at the time the new crimes occurred. In 2017, he was also convicted of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony.

will@cvradio.com