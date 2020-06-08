June 4, 1986 June 4, 1986

Robert Louis Winger, 34, passed away peacefully while on his morning walk June 4, 2020 in his home town of Blackfoot, Idaho.

He was born June 4, 1986 in Ogden, Utah the son of Beth Griffiths Winger and Nolan Robert Winger.

He attended school in Westside in Dayton, Idaho and graduated from New Horizon in Pocatello, Idaho.

Robert enjoyed fishing, camping, listening to music and watching movies.

Robert is survived by his life partner, Dannielle Clark; oldest brother, Clinton Winger of Preston, Idaho and his youngest brother, Joseph Winger of Minnesota.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, Nolan Robert Winger and his mother, Beth Griffiths Winger; a sister, Mandee Winger and his four legged friend two month before he passed.

A funeral service will be held at later date.

