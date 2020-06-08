August 6, 1934 – June 5, 2020 (age 85)

Ronald Hugh Crookston, 85, of Logan, Utah passed away peacefully at home surrounded with his wife and daughters, on June 5, 2020, in Logan, Utah.

He was born in Newton, Utah, on August 6, 1934, to Grenville and Grace (Benson) Crookston. His parents were later divorced and his mother married Parley Elwin Allred. Ron married Sharon Johnsen from Corinne, Utah, on June 18, 1959, in the Logan LDS Temple and they have four daughters.

He attended schools in Logan and graduated from Logan High School in 1952 and Utah State University in 1958, where he was an active member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He served in the Utah States Army where he was in the Military Police from 1955 to 1957 and was forever proud to serve his country and call himself a veteran.

After graduation from USU, he was employed by Thiokol Corporation for thirty-nine years where he and Sharon met. He was proud of his contribution to the Space Shuttle program and personally traveled with several astronauts around the country. At his retirement he was a manager in the Space Operations Procurement Organization.

Ron was a true disciple of Jesus Christ and an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving as a Bishop in the Logan 8th Ward, Stake High Council, Stake Mission President, Stake Young Men’s President, Scout Master and many other positions.

In August 2006, Ron and Sharon were called to serve a full time mission in the Nevada Las Vegas West Mission. They enjoyed serving as full time proselytizing missionaries and had many wonderful experiences. Ron had a keen sense of recognizing the needs of others and always put their needs above his own. Ron often joked that he joined the Army to see the world and was stationed in Denver, and served a mission and was called to Winnemucca. Ron wouldn’t have traded either experience and truly loved the people he served.

He loved being with his family, fishing, camping and was an avid rock hound. He and Sharon also enjoyed traveling around the country, visiting all forty eight states. They spent their winters in Yuma, Arizona, where they made many life long friends.

Friendships were very important to Ron. He loved his donut club, neighbors, friends around the country, and anyone willing to play a round of 3-13.

Grandpa will be sorely missed and life without him won’t be the same without an offer of a Popsicle on the backyard swing, or a rootsie-pop for the road.

Ron was preceded in death by his mother, father and a great-granddaughter, Sienna Larsen.

Ron is survived by his wife Sharon and four daughters and their husbands: Teresa (Mike) Larsen of Salt Lake City, Utah; Coreen (Kris) Larsen of Logan, Utah; Allison (Derrick) Longson of Wellsville, Utah; and Jennifer (Paul) Schofield of Sandy, Utah; including fifteen grand children and thirteen great-grand children.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held June 9, 2020, 11:00am, at the Logan City Cemetery. Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery.

Graveside services may be live streamed Tuesday, June 9, 2020 beginning at 11:00am via the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82580477444