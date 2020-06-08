Theda Marie Babbitt McHugh

Our loving mother, grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 3, 2020 at the age of 89.

Theda was born on December 7, 1930 outside of Pocatello, Idaho to Richard and Ruth Hennefer Babbitt. She was the 2nd child in a family of 3 brothers.

She married Robert D. Jackson in 1948 and had two children before divorcing in 1967. In 1968 she married Dwight McHugh and moved to California. While there, she worked for the Boy Scouts of America until relocating to Honeyville, Utah in 1980 to be closer to her daughter and family. She loved spending time with her family and was active in Eastern Star.

She was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles, tatting, cross-stitch and cooking with fresh vegetables from the garden. Tabouli salad was always a favorite in the summer, and her fruit cake was always requested at Christmas.

Although she was only 5 foot 4 inches tall, she was always a force to be reckoned with – whether working at the Utah Adult Probation and Parole office, or when playing Uno and Dominoes with her family. She loved movies, especially those starring Sean Connery.

If she put her mind to something, it was done. She was always present at family gatherings, and loved celebrating holidays, birthdays, and achievements of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children; Peggy (Rocky) Hammer and June Jackson; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband’s Robert D. Jackson, Dwight L. McHugh, and her three brothers Floyd, Eugene, and Keith Babbitt.

A graveside service will be held in her honor Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at approximately 11:00am at the Brigham City Cemetery, 325 South 300 East, Brigham City, Utah.

Our Mother and Grandmother will be deeply missed.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary