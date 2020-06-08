USU men’s basketball announces the addition of Matthew Wickizer

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State head men’s basketball coach Craig Smith has announced the addition of Matthew Wickizer to the 2020-21 squad. Wickizer will join the team after recently completing a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Italy.

Wickizer, a 6-foot-9 forward, played his senior year at Kearns High School (Utah), leading the Cougars to an overall mark of 20-4 and a Region 2 title during the 2017-18 season. The Cougars won seven of their last eight games of the season and 13 of their final 15, as Wickizer scored in double figures in each of the final four games. Overall, Wickizer scored in double figures in eight contests during the season, including a season-high 20 points on Feb. 13, 2018, against Hillcrest.

On the glass, Wickizer pulled down five or more rebounds in 14 games and logged 10 or more rebounds in two games as he finished with double-double performances of 15 points and 11 rebounds against Cyprus (Jan. 3, 2018) and 18 points and 10 rebounds against Granger (Feb. 15, 2018). Wickizer was honored with individual honors at the conclusion of the season as he earned second-team all-Region 2 honors by the Deseret News.

“We are thrilled to announce that Matthew Wickizer will be joining our program,” Smith said. “Wick has great size, skill, and can really shoot the ball. He grew up an Aggie fan and has tremendous passion for the Aggies. He fits the culture of our program as he will do whatever it takes for our team to be successful. ”

Wickizer is the son of USU basketball alum Nate Wickizer, who donned an Aggie uniform from 1992-95. The elder Wickizer led the Aggies in blocks in three seasons and still ranks second in the Utah State record books with 148 career rejections.

