Weston C. Dahl, Layton, Utah, passed away unexpectedly following surgery on June 4, 2020 after being injured in a fall.

He was born on March 25, 1935 in Murray, Utah. He grew up on a farm in Midvale, Utah and worked all his life on farms and dairies, spending some summers in Ruby Valley, Nevada working with his cousins. He graduated from Jordan High in 1953 and then went to Utah State College where he studied Engineering.

He met his wife, Marilyn, while in High School and they were married on December 29, 1953 and were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. They moved to Chicago shortly after their marriage where Wes earned an Electronics Technical Degree. They moved back to Utah after graduation driving a brand new 1957 Ford Station Wagon from Detroit.

Wes was hired at Hill Air Force Base as an Electronics Technician and they purchased a home in Layton, Utah. After a couple of years, they decided to go back to Utah State to further their education. After two years in Logan, Wes got a job at Thiokol working in Box Elder County. The family moved back to Layton where they lived while raising their six children in the three bedroom home. He eventually was rehired at Hill Air Force Base, retiring in 1994. After the two older boys had left home, they moved to East Layton.

Besides his regular job, he always was working a second job to earn money for the family and his hunting trips. He delivered newspapers with his wife after their marriage and with his older boys. He worked for many years at the Harris Dairy in Layton, Utah, rising at 3:30 in the morning to milk the cows, then went to work a full-time day at Hill Air Force Base.

He also had many other adventures, including a Mink Farm with his brothers-in-law. They eventually moved on to ranching and farming. He loved his farm in Corrine and his Dry Farm in Howell Valley out by the Golden Spike Railroad Monument. He loved his John Deere Trackers and anything associated with John Deere. These last several years he completed puzzles with John Deere tractors.

Wes and Marilyn (whom he affectionately called ‘Carrie’) were blessed with six children, four boys and two girls. Raising them was always a challenge living in such a small home with so many activities going on at the time. Summer time was full of 4-H projects, scouting, camping and fishing. Fall was for hunting and winter was for sledding and for several years, Wes built his children their own ice skating rink in the backyard. They also had three Navajo exchange students from the Church Indian program. Many others were taken in over the years and were loved as their own.

He had his favorite golden retriever name Red. Wes always had a dog that he would play with in the yard and take pheasant hunting to find the birds and retrieve them. Few birds got away from Wes.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a Senior Mission with his wife in the Knoxville Tennessee Mission. He had many callings in the Church and enjoyed his calling as a Seventy in the Ward. He served as a Temple Ordinance Worker for many years. He loved Family Home Evening and never missed. He had a great love for the Savior and a testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Wes was a hard worker and was forever figuring things out. He could fix anything around the house and around the farms and was a jack-of-all-trades. He hunted every fall up in the mountains from the time he was little with his Dad and relatives and friends. Wes and Marilyn parked their trailer during the summers in the Uintah Mountains over the last several years and spent many weeks relaxing and enjoying the company of family and friends. He enjoyed driving his ATV all over the mountains and deserts.

Wes and Marilyn stayed close friends with many of their neighbors and joined with them in all kinds of activities. They had motor homes or trailers and they went on many trips when they were unable to work at the Temple when closed for maintenance. They would meet every month to play games for over 60 years.

Wes is survived by his wife of 66 years Marilyn Joyce Drake Dahl, his children, Marlin (Jenene) Layton, Utah; Rick (JoAnn) San Diego, California; Bryon (Jill) Layton, Utah; Rachelle Jones (John) South Weber, Utah; Craig (Sharon) Logan, Utah; and Wendee Cole (Tim) Layton, Utah. He had 47 grandchildren (including spouses) and 46 great-grandchildren. He was loved by many others who called him Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, and Grandpa Great.

