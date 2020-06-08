June 6, 1926 – May 31, 2020 (age 93)

On Sunday, May 31, we lost our “Living Legend” William E. Christoffersen, a World War II Veteran. He passed at the age of 93 due to COVID-19 in the William E. Christoffersen Veterans Home. This VA facility was named in Bill’s honor due to his fortitude and efforts in making it a place for Veterans to receive medical care and assistance.

Bill changed and positively altered this world by his 70+ years of tireless efforts and service to the Veterans. These efforts have changed many lives over the years!

His entire life was spent serving our country and its veterans, be it Military or civilian. He worked his way up to become a Senior Executive and National Executive Committeeman within the American Legion for 50+ years and was an active member for his entire life.

He fought and lobbied in Washington, D.C., for veterans benefits and affairs. Some of the Veterans Bills he wrote and helped put together are still utilized today. He had personal relationships and dealt directly with Presidents, Congress, State Reps, and military leaders; yet you’d never know. He was a giant among men and did so while staying humble and patriotic.

His favorite saying was “Your word and how you treat others, and how they remember you is all you have.”

Bill was man of God, a great husband, father, brother, a grandfather, a great grandfather and was known as “Poppy” to most of the family.

Bill is survived by his wife Elaine of 47 years; nine children: Dixie Schwartz, Clair Christoffersen, Janet Douglass, Jill Cox, Scott Christoffersen, Mark Jones, Becky Guyre, Jeff Jones, and Britt Jones. He is survived by three sisters: Linda, Jeanine, and Barbara; also 19 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

The family would like to express a special thanks for the love, care, and attention that the staff, chaplains, doctors, and nurses gave to us during his time at the William E. Christoffersen Veterans Home. Also, a special thank you to the Canyon Hospice nurse and staff. We will always remember your love and be thankful and grateful for your tireless support!

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a future date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.