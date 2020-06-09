36 new positive COVID-19 cases are added to BRHD caseload

Employees of JBS want the company to close and sanitize the plant.

LOGAN – A total of 36 new COVID-19 cases were found in the Bear River Health District Tuesday: 32 in Cache County, four in Box Elder County and none in Rich County.

The district’s new caseload total through nearly three months of the pandemic is 865 (805 in Cache, 59 in Box Elder and none in Rich.)

The Tuesday update from the Utah Department of Health shows the state’s total positive COVID-19 cases add up to 12,559, a daily rate increase of 1.9 percent from yesterday. The 237 cases reported Tuesday marks the state’s 13th straight day of 200 or more positives.

With 3,961 tests administered yesterday, 246,860 Utahns have been tested and the rate of positives during the pandemic is 5.1 percent.

There have been 127 total COVID-19 deaths, three more than yesterday.

There are 7,391 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

With 13 more hospitalizations yesterday, 126 positive cases are now hospitalized, and the total COVID-19 hospitalizations in Utah during the pandemic is 931.

The most recent Idaho report shows 3,189 confirmed COVID-19 cases and still 83 deaths. The Franklin County caseload remains at eight and there are still none in Bear Lake and Oneida counties.