Barbara Jensen Nelson, 86 passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Brigham City Hospital.

Barbara was born October 19, 1933 in Corinne, Utah a daughter to Alma Howard Jensen and Edna Jensen.

She graduated in 1951 from Tooele High School.

Barbara married Dale Norman Nelson January 23, 1951. They were married for 56 years. Dale died January 9, 2007. She married Lewis Allen Smith September 1, 2007. They were married for a year and a half. Lewis died June 9, 2009.

Barbara worked for Hamilton Drug and Standard Plumbing in Brigham City, Utah.

She enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, and sewing. She was known for her sense of humor and outgoing personality.

Barbara was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Surviving are her brother Wight Jensen; daughters: Audrey Athey and Dalha Dru Nelson; five grandchildren: Emily Gabrielle Jacoby, Lizette Anais Bahena, Aleez Marylyn Bahena, Derek Nelson, and Jake Nelson; four great-grandchildren: Ayden Nelson, Grayson Nelson, Atticus Nelson, and Reese Jacoby.

She was preceded in death by her husbands: Dale Nelson and Lewis Smith; sons: Gerry Nelson and Judd Nelson; sisters: Anna Lou Bruegmann and Doris Woodall.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Brigham City Cemetery, 325 South 300 East, Brigham City, Utah.

