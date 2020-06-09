Brian Conal Johnson (“Old Man” to his family), passed away June 8, 2020.

He was born December 20, 1962 to Dennis and Theda Johnson in Preston, Idaho.

He loved the great outdoors – anything from going camping, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, four wheeling or motorcycling. Most of all, he loved snowmobiling and four wheeling with his son and his grandchildren.

Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Conal and Irene Johnson and James and Irene Anderson. He is survived by two sons and a daughter, Brian (DelLona) Johnson, Athena (Juan) Alonzo, and JJ Romero; by his parents, Dennis and Theda Johnson; by a brother, Mitchel Johnson; a sister, Janis Johnson; by seven grandchildren: Kristen, Kyle, Cory, Emily, Kalium, Zandel and Cassius. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held Saturday from 9:30 – 10:30am at Webb Funeral Home.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home