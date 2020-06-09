April 7, 1931 April 7, 1931

June 5, 2020 (age 89)



Clayne Jay Salvesen, 89 of Downey, Idaho passed away on 5th June, 2020 of natural causes.

Clayne was born in Downey, Idaho on April 7, 1931. Clayne met the love of his life, Jackie Spangler, at church while he was stationed at Fort Richie, Maryland. They were married on 20 July 1954 in the Logan Utah Temple.

Clayne was active in the LDS church, serving a full time mission, in the “Northern States Mission” and spent the majority of that time in Wisconsin. He served as the Ward Clerk in the Downey First Ward for many years, and later served as the Bishop of the Ward. Clayne and Jackie served two additional missions together, one in the Church senior missionary department in Salt Lake City, and one in their Stake Family History Center.

Clayne attended Utah State University in Logan, Utah for a short time prior to his missionary service, and was drafted into the Army following his return. He had a full career for the Bannock County ASCS office, Where he truly enjoyed his relationships with the good farmers in Bannock County. In addition to his full-time job with the county, his true love was on his own farm growing wheat and barley. He always claimed that sitting on a tractor or combine was his therapy.

Clayne also enjoyed the outdoors, spending time hunting, and fishing and riding snowmobiles in the winter. Later in his retirement years, Clayne and Jackie spent a great deal of time traveling around the states to visit their children and grandchildren,This even included a trip to Australia. The last three years were spent living at the Legacy House assisted living center in South Jordan Utah to be closer to his children.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Jackie Salvesen, his parents, S. Leroy and Orissa Salvesen, his brothers, Roy and Gordon Salvesen, as well as his sisters Bernice Jacks, and Joyleen Hobson. He is survived by his children, Jay Dee Salvesen (Tammy), Scott Salvesen (Kristin), Kelley Salvesen (Robyn), Lisa Reese (Kirk), Michele Mcquivey (Shayne), 16 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00am in the Horsley Funeral Home, 132 West 300 North in Malad, Idaho. A family gathering will be held from 10:00 – 11:00am at the funeral home prior to the services. Burial will take place in the Downey Cemetery following the funeral. Military rites will be performed at the cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes