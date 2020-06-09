Eldon Fox Roberts, 94, passed away June 8, 2020 at the Heritage Home East in Preston, Idaho. He was born October 10, 1925 in Provo, Utah the son of Leonard and Nellie LaPearl Fox Roberts.

Eldon was an appliance and small engine repairman for many years in Preston. He could fix anything and took care of many people over the years. He enjoyed yard work and camping in his motorhome. He loved his dog, Toby. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints having served in the Boy Scouts of America.

He is survived by four daughters, Rosemary (Siegfried) Voigtlaender of Jensen, Utah; Robyn (Dana) Roth of Sandy, Utah; Roberta (Steve) Plumb of Twin Falls, Idaho; Rosalyn (Dave) Chatterton of Chubbuck, Idaho; by 14 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and by a sister, Geraldine Potts of Provo, Utah. He was preceded in death by his parents; by a sister, Charlene Foerster; and by two brothers-in-law, Eddy Foerster and Bob Potts.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 2:00pm in the Preston Idaho Cemetery, 1400 North 800 East, Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held Friday from 1:00 – 1:45pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home