Ensign – candidate for county south seat

There is another race on the ballot during this primary season as ballots are hitting mailboxes this week for the June 30th primary. One of the races is the Cache County council south race – one of the two names on the ballot is candidate Marc Ensign. On KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, he spoke about what the council accomplishes.

“There are seven members, each representing a different geographical district of Cache County. The seat that I’m running for, the south district encompasses the cities of Wellsville, Hyrum, Mendon, Paradise, Avon and Mount Sterling. So if elected, my responsibility would be primarily to the people on the south end of Cache County, the people who live in those cities in the county round about,” said Ensign.

Among the many responsibilities the county council oversees planning and zoning issues, which is very important with the expected continued growth in population.

“Growth is good, it’s something that’s inevitable. But growth can be something that can help us achieve our objectives and our goals and improve our community. Or it can be something that can leave us compromised, and it all depends on how that is directed and how it’s managed that we approach it proactively. As you know, the county is currently involved in putting together a long-term growth plan.”

Ensign said, if elected, he looks forward to getting involved with that plan. You can get more information on him and his campaign at Marc Ensign for Cache County on Facebook.