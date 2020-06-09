Food pantry ready to step up again

During CVMG-sponsored Food Drive in April

Over the weekend nearly 400 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed by the Bear River Health Department. It means a lot of families are impacted locally. Most of these new cases have come out of targeted testing apparently at JBS in Hyrum and possibly at another plant in the valley.

The Cache Food Pantry, as they were at the beginning of the pandemic, is readying itself for possible increased demand. On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, director Matt Whitaker said the community has really responded during this pandemic.

“Things are starting to ramp up a little bit. As it progresses, we’re bracing for a bit more impact. We have been extremely grateful for the outpouring of support that we received. Ultimately I wish that everyone who’s donated could get the thank-you’s that we get as we’re able to deliver our food to families as they come in to pick that up for themselves or to take it to the family that’s in quarantine,”he explained.

As the demand will likely increase, Whitaker was asked what the public can do to help.

“The best thing they can do is work with us on this, we want to get the word out that we are set up to do this exact thing. We’re set up to get food out to the families that are affected by this, we need donations, whether that’s food or money. I will say, the money is probably a better donation simply because we can stretch that dollar a bit further and we can match a donation, we can go out and buy what a family needs rather than try to find a family that matches a donation.”

He said there are ways for people to donate on a no-contact basis. Whitaker said those wanting to do it that way can drive around to the back of the building and leave their donation in the drop-off bins and pantry staff will later collect them from there. Or during business hours donations can be left in the bins in the warehouse.