Huntsman sidelined again by bogus COVID-19 test results

Gubernatorial candidate Jon Huntsman Jr. is off the campaign trail again after being notified by the Salt Lake County Health Department that the negative COVID-19 test results he received June 8 were in error.

SALT LAKE CITY – The on-again, off-again drama about the COVID-19 testing of former governor Jon M. Huntsman Jr. continues in the race for the GOP gubernatorial nomination.

Huntsman was tested for the coronavirus on June 5 after one of his campaign staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

On June 8, Huntsman’s campaign announced that the results of his test had proved to be negative.

On June 9, however, the candidate was informed by the Salt Lake County Health Department that he had been provided the wrong test results.

“(I) have now been told the sample container with my test was opened and has been discarded by the state,” Huntsman said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. “En route now to take another test.”

Now Huntsman is back in isolation with members of his family, who are also awaiting the results of their COVID-19 tests.

Troubles just keep piling up for the Huntsman campaign. Their candidate is sidelined, their headquarters is closed for sanitizing and two additional staff aides tested positive for COVID-19 on June 8.