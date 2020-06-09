Hyrum Baptist Church holds food drive to help JBS families out of work due to COVID-19

Zoila Marisol Montufar, the pastor's wife, walks down a hall and looks at all the donations they received for JBS employees off work because of COVID-19 exposure.

HYRUM – When the citizens of Cache Valley find out there is a need or an opportunity to help someone, they generally jump on the band wagon. It seems if there is a cause, people reach into their food storage or cupboards and give what they have to people struggling.

That was the case last Friday and Saturday in Hyrum.

The Penial Church of God in Hyrum heard there were some issues with some of the workers at JBS, and they wanted to help. The church, with its 80 or so parishioners, went into action. They held a food drive, received donations and delivered them to people out of work due to COVID-19 from the south valley meat processing plant.

Pastor Montufar has been in Cache Valley for 13 years and besides being a pastor, he has his own heating and air conditioning business. He felt this was a need he and his congregation could help with. Using social media, his wife, Zoila Marisol Montufar, asked for food donations to help those out of work because they tested positive for COVID-19.

“I put it out there on Friday,” she said. “And we said we would collect on Saturday and Sunday.”

She said the community was awesome. The post was shared 40 times and thousands of people viewed it.

People started to bring food in, bag after bag, case after case. People were really generous, she said.

”We had people bring food from as far away as Preston, ID and Syracuse in Davis County,” Pastor Montufar said. “We were overwhelmed with the amount of donations we received.”

The church had food in bags along the walls and into the classrooms throughout the building.

On Monday, people from other Baptist congregations came to help sort the food and deliver it.

“We have already delivered to one family,” Mary Perez said, as her daughter, Ashley, sorted food and put it into boxes Monday afternoon. “We hope to deliver to 10 families today.”

The Perez’s came from the Ebeneezer Baptist Church in Logan to help.

“We started gathering for families affected by COVID-19 at JBS,” Mantufar said. “Now we are ready to help others.”

Thirty families have asked for assistance and few are members the church’s congregation. Most all of them are JBS employees.

“We’ve asked everyone to wear masks and gloves as they handle food,” the pastor’s wife said. “I was very surprised, I was expecting some, but not at all that we got.”

They not only received canned goods, but also received fresh produce like potatoes, onions, and peppers along with meats, both poultry and beef. The fresh donations were kept in a refrigerator and freezer.

The boxes of food were dropped on the doorstep for the sake of social distancing.

“We are so grateful for the people of Cache Valley that donated food. We appreciate it so much,” Pastor Montufar said.