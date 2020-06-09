November 7, 1930 November 7, 1930

Ione Thorpe Latour, 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by her three daughters, in Malad, Idaho, June 6, 2020.

She was born November 7, 1930 in Pleasant View, Idaho to Thomas and Lucy Walker Thorpe, she was the 9th child of 10 children. She spent her childhood working and playing on the Thorpe dry farm, climbing trees, riding her bike and playing baseball in her front yard. Her father taught her to bake homemade bread, which she continued to make throughout her life. You knew if you went to her house you were guaranteed to have hot soup and homemade bread.

She gained her love of sewing from her mother at a young age. She shared this love of sewing with many friends and family members, that cherish her beautiful quilts. If you are lucky enough to own one of her quilts, then you’re lucky enough! She also won Homemaker of the Year for three years in Oneida County, Idaho.

Ione was a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She held many callings and loved each one. Ione also served a LDS mission in Nauvoo, Illinois during the rebuild of the Nauvoo Temple. This was one of the most memorable times of her life. She was a member of the Malad quilting Club for many years and enjoyed the friendships she made over many quilts. Ione was a talented pianist and organist, playing for many events and taught piano lessons for years. She loved her family, and traveled to beautiful places to attend many of the activities they were involved in. She was everyone’s biggest fan.

Ione is survived by her sister, Lovina Spencer; her children, Murray (Judy) Price, Curtis (Marta) Price, Preston (Becky) Price, Athena (Dan) Boel, Kevin (Lisa) Price, David (Miriam) Latour, Rachael (Kent) Swalberg, and Deon (Manny) Curdy, and many nieces and nephews.

Ione is blessed with 35 grandchildren, and 53 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Ione was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Lucy Thorpe; her husbands Loren Eldon Price and Frank Latour; her four sisters, Phoebe, Bernice, Joyce, Gladys; four brothers, Clyde, Calvin, Eugene, Thad; and one beautiful great-granddaughter Anastasia (Stacy) Bigney.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 2:00pm in the Horsley Funeral Home, 132 West 300 North, Malad, Idaho. The family viewing will be held from 12:45 – 1:45pm at the Funeral Home prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at the Pleasant View Cemetery following the funeral.

