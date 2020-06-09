LaDawn Veibell Weeks

Written by Obituaries
June 9, 2020
October 10, 1956 ~ May 29, 2020 (age 63)

LaDawn Veibell Weeks passed away May 29, 2020 in Preston, Idaho.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.