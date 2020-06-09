October 10, 1956 ~ May 29, 2020 (age 63)
LaDawn Veibell Weeks passed away May 29, 2020 in Preston, Idaho.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home
