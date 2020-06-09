Michael George Crane *Updated Graveside Services*

June 27, 1939 June 27, 1939

On December 28, 2019, Michael George Crane, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 80.

Mike was born June 27, 1939 in Montpelier, Idaho to James and Norma Crane. He would spend his childhood in Georgetown, Idaho. His fondest childhood memories were spent at the sheep camp with his dad, two brothers, Al, and Reid and sister Ann. He had a great love for fishing, gardening, and horseback riding.

In December 1957 Mike enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served his country for 20 years retiring in January of 1977. He settled in Atwater, California where he raised his four children while working at the Atwater School District as maintenance supervisor until retirement in 2001.

Mike is survived by his wife Sharon of California, son Jim and Jocelyn Crane of Idaho, son Michael Crane of Idaho, son Alan and Danelle Crane of California, daughter Lori C. and partner Bev of California, step-daughter Shannon and Joe Catanesi of California, step-son Jason and Jamie Bell of California, brother Al and Jo Crane of Alaska, brother-in-law Fred Tate of Idaho. He is preceded in death by his brother James Reid Crane, sister-n-law Joan Crane, and sister Elizabeth Ann Tate. Mike leaves behind 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Services to be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00am at the Georgetown Cemetery, 100 West Street, Georgetown, Idaho.

