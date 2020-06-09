Nolan Gunnell – candidate for Cache County council south

Facebook- Nolan Gunnell for Cache County Council

If you are a registered Republican, you will see on your ballot the race for the south seat on the Cache County Council. Another candidate for that seat is Nolan Gunnell. Gunnell is no stranger to county government, he is currently serving as chair of the county planning and zoning commission, he’s previously worked with steering committees and helped develop the Cache County master plan.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, Gunnell said he’s not tired of it yet. He said a master plan is a needed approach for growth.

“ I grew up in Mount Sterling on a dairy farm, worked side by side with my father who was a World War II vet. He taught me the values of work, freedom and patriotism and I think we’re all here in the valley aware of those things. And so the county council is the governing body, the legislative body for the county, they’re helping to decide how the tax rates go, how transportation goes, roads, health matters for the community and those areas,” Gunnell said.

He talked about the challenges he’ll probably face in the next term, if elected.

“Well, right now with what we’re seeing as far as COVID, I think there’s going to be a great impact on tax revenue and what we can do as a county and how we budget and how we do those things, helping people and understanding those things. When you talk about growth, I am a farmer, grew up on a farm, still run a farm and a financial planner too. So I’m aware of growth, but I’m also aware of what comes with property rights.”

You can find out more about Gunnell and his campaign on Facebook at Nolan Gunnell for Cache County Council.