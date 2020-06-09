June 1, 1931 – May 25, 2020 (age 88)

Rita Collings Hauth, age 88, most recently of Draper, Utah, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020.

She was born to the late Mahonri M. Collings Jr. and Iris Rich on June 1, 1931 in Paris, Idaho.

Rita graduated from Fielding High School in Paris, Idaho. She held a clerical position at the Bear Lake County Treasurers Office and accounts payable roles at Dugway Proving Grounds and Tooele Army Depot.

She took time off work with the family’s move to Arizona to be a homemaker, raising her children and supporting them in extra curricular activities, especially enjoying swim meets, serving as a volunteer judge. She later returned to the workforce as an admin assistant in the Tucson School District.

She enjoyed golf, bowling, traveling, dancing, camping and had a profound talent for cross-stitching which was a part of her daily routine.

Rita was predeceased by her partner of 12 years, Jack Holmes, her husband of 21 years, Roland Hauth, and her first husband of 30 years Wayne Haddock. She was also predeceased by her daughter Pamela Haddock Tuckwiller, one sister, Almira Hawkes, two brothers Clifford and Wayne Collings.

Rita is survived by her daughter Pat Minckley, son Michael Haddock, 7 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.

Rita requested a private family service.

