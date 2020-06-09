Sidney Willard Waters, 73, passed away at his home in Mantua, Utah in the arms of his lifelong best friend on June 6, 2020.

He was born September 29, 1946 in Yakima, Washington to Parley Willard and Donna Mae Tunks. He married Carolyn Sue Peterson in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 12, 1969 and to this union they were blessed with two children. They later divorced. He married Debbie Abegg in 1983 in Salt Lake City, Utah and to this union they were blessed with one child and Debbie brought her three children.

He graduated for Helena High School and went on to BYU where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in animal husbandry. He also attended U of U. He worked for many years as an Ophthalmic Technician, while volunteering with the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

Sid is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many capacities including as a Seventy, Elders Quorum President, Scout Master and he especially enjoyed spending time as a volunteer grounds keeper at the Brigham City Temple. He served a mission in the England Central Mission.

He was known to have the spirit of volunteerism. He served in many capacities over the years in the communities he lived. He served as a volunteer fireman with the Mantua Fire Department and was Captain of the East Los Angeles Reserve Sheriff’s Department. He was the sexton at the Mantua Cemetery and he also worked in the public works for the City of Mantua. Service to his community was his favorite hobby and in his very little spare time he enjoyed ride motorcycles, hunting, shooting and spending time with his family.

Sid is survived by his children: Jaime Waters Wimmer (Justin), Eric Michael Waters (Hilary), Tasha Anderson (Lance), Brandon Schow and Michonne Schow; 12 grandchildren, siblings: Sherri MacGillvray (Timothy), Ren S. Waters (Michelle) and Susan Waters Robertson (Chris).

He was preceded in death by his parents and his son Ryan.

A Viewing will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 from 8:30 – 9:30am at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah with funeral services to follow at 10:00am.

Interment will be in the Pioneer Cemetery in Rigby, Idaho. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, those not able to attend can view a live stream of the funeral here.

The family would appreciate donations be made to help with funeral costs.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary