Total number of COVID cases in Bear River Health District approaches 1,000

FILE - An employee takes a sample to test a person for COVID-19 in a drive-thru testing facility Monday, April 6, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. The vast majority of people recover from the COVID-19 disease. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

LOGAN – The Bear River Health Department COVID-19 caseload grew ever closer to 1,000 with 58 more positive cases in Wednesday’s report.

Among the new cases, 56 involved Cache County residents, two were from Box Elder County. There are still no reported cases in Rich County.

Included in the new Cache County infections are 49 in the 18-60 age group, three are over 60 and four are under 18. Both Box Elder County cases are 18-60.

On the 164th day of the pandemic, the district’s total of positive cases has grown to 922.

The Bear River Health District announced recently that it is providing more tests for the region.

The Wednesday update from the Utah Department of Health shows the state’s total positive COVID-19 cases add up to 12,864, a daily rate increase of 2.4 percent from yesterday. The 305 cases reported Wednesday marks the state’s 14th straight day of 200 or more positives.

With 2,900 tests administered yesterday, 249,760 Utahns have been tested and the rate of positives during the pandemic is 5.2 percent.

There have been 128 total COVID-19 deaths, one more than yesterday.

There are 7,587 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

With 23 more hospitalizations yesterday, 130 positive cases are now hospitalized, and the total COVID-19 hospitalizations in Utah during the pandemic is 954.

The most recent Idaho report shows 3,220 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 85 deaths, two more than yesterday. The Franklin County caseload remains at eight and there are still none in Bear Lake and Oneida counties.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article reported that there were 68 new cases on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. That number has been corrected to 58 positive cases.