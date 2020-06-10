Total number of COVID cases in Bear River Health District approaches 1,000

LOGAN – The Bear River Health Department COVID-19 caseload grew ever closer to 1,000 with 58 more positive cases in Wednesday’s report.
Among the new cases, 56 involved Cache County residents, two were from Box Elder County. There are still no reported cases in Rich County.
Included in the new Cache County infections are 49 in the 18-60 age group, three are over 60 and four are under 18. Both Box Elder County cases are 18-60.
On the 164th day of the pandemic, the district’s total of positive cases has grown to 922.
The Bear River Health District announced recently that it is providing more tests for the region.
The Wednesday update from the Utah Department of Health shows the state’s total positive COVID-19 cases add up to 12,864, a daily rate increase of 2.4 percent from yesterday. The 305 cases reported Wednesday marks the state’s 14th straight day of 200 or more positives.
With 2,900 tests administered yesterday, 249,760 Utahns have been tested and the rate of positives during the pandemic is 5.2 percent.
There have been 128 total COVID-19 deaths, one more than yesterday.
There are 7,587 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”
With 23 more hospitalizations yesterday, 130 positive cases are now hospitalized, and the total COVID-19 hospitalizations in Utah during the pandemic is 954.
The most recent Idaho report shows 3,220 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 85 deaths, two more than yesterday. The Franklin County caseload remains at eight and there are still none in Bear Lake and Oneida counties.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this article reported that there were 68 new cases on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. That number has been corrected to 58 positive cases.
2 Comments
Why are the numbers reported here on Cache Valley Daily for Cache Valley, always different from the states official coronovirus website? Your numbers for the whole of Utah are always matching theirs, but the Bear River numbers differ by quite a bit. I’ve noticed this for a long time. According to the official website, the change for positive cases is 42 for today. You are reporting 68. Doesn’t Bear River report to the state daily? The official site reports 837 positives for BR. Yesterday was 795.
To the above commenter, Eilene Johnson…
Bear River Health Dept is posting the final count at 5 pm.
I would assume Cache Valley Daily is getting the number at the close of day from BRHD, unlike the state which is reporting the numbers as of 1 pm.
Per the Utah.gov case counts…
https://coronavirus.utah.gov/case-counts/
This report is updated daily at approximately 1:00 p.m. Information on COVID-19 cases changes rapidly, and this report may not reflect updates made after 1:00 p.m. by local health departments or health care systems.
https://coronavirus.utah.gov/case-counts/