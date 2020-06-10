Huntsman confirms positive test for COVID-19

In a June 10 tweet, gubernatorial candidate Jon M. Huntsman Jr. has has confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

SALT LAKE CITY – The results are finally in and they are positive.

Former governor Jon M. Huntsman Jr. announced June 10 that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

After a second try, test results came back positive for Covid-19. Have been experiencing classic symptoms..like so many others, my goal is to keep my family safe. Though isolated temporarily, we’ve never been more energized in this important race for Governor. The work goes on! — Jon Huntsman (@JonHuntsman) June 10, 2020

Huntsman confirmed that test results in a tweet, adding that he is experiencing “classic symptoms” of the novel virus. He plans to remain in isolation with his family members, who are still awaiting the results of their own COVID-19 tests, while still campaigning through online technology.

The health status of the gubernatorial candidate has been in question since June 4, when one of his campaign aides tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Salt Lake Department of Health initially reported that Huntsman had tested negative for the coronavirus on June 8, then admitted a mistake and requested that the candidate be tested again.

Huntsman’s last public appearance was June 4, when he met with about 30 local residents at Merlin Olsen Central Park in Logan.

Since then, two more of Huntsman’s staff aides tested positive for COVID-19 on June 8.