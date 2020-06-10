Judy Ann Hickenlooper Marsh, 59, passed away unexpectedly on June 5, 2020 in Southern Utah while enjoying a hike with her Husband.

She was born April 9, 1961 in Ogden, Utah to Clark Ray and Ida May Olsen Hickenlooper. Judy was raised in the Ogden area where she attended Ogden public Schools. She was well loved by her peers and served as student body officer while attending Mount Ogden Junior High. She graduated from Ogden High School in 1979.

Judy married her first and only love Steven Keith Marsh in Ogden, Utah on February 14, 1979. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Ogden Temple on December 14, 1984. They resided in Roy, Utah where together they raised their family of 3 boys.

In 2014 Judy and Steve built a beautiful home together in the little valley of Mantua, Utah, where they planned to live out the rest of their lives.

Judy is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved serving the youth through the Primary and Young Women organizations. She especially loved activities and spending time with the young women as she did not have any daughters of her own.

She worked for 29 years at Lifetime Products and was currently the Accounts Payable Manager. Judy cherished her Lifetime family; she was so proud of every new product and all the growth she witnessed through her years there. Not even a pandemic could keep her from going to work each day.

Judy also loved yardwork, especially mowing her lawn, much to the humor of her sons and husband who could not steal this chore away from her. She created a beautiful outdoor space for her grandchildren to play and everyone to relax and visit.

She looked forward to the family’s annual Lake Powell trip, where she could enjoy her sons and their wives, but especially the grandkids. Family held the highest priority in Judy’s life. She attended games and recitals, field trips and often stole the grandkids away for impromptu fun.

Judy was an exceedingly kind person. She never met a stranger. She loved to meet people and before long they were sharing their life experiences. She had a passion for helping others and could make anyone feel comfortable in her presence. She was a true “People Person”.

Judy is survived by her loving husband Steven Keith Marsh; her sons: Brad Marsh (Cami), Blake Marsh (Jaclyn), Brandon Marsh (Jennifer); her 7 adoring grandchildren, mother-in-law, RoJean Kearns and father-in-law Keith Marsh. She is also survived by her siblings: Carol Furgeson, Connie Harmston and Vera Wright (Mel). She was preceded in death by her parents and Brother Wayne Hickenlooper.

Viewing and funeral services will be held at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah. Viewing will be Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00am. Interment will be in the Mantua Cemetery.

Masks are not required but will be provided. If you do have a mask please bring it to ensure there will be enough for everyone. Those with health concerns are encouraged to view the services via the live streaming by clicking here.

The family would like to express appreciation to all that have reached out and provided support and comfort at this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers Steve has asked for donations to the Judy Marsh Memorial fund at America First Credit Union Account #9116054. This fund will help ensure the grand kids will continue to be spoiled by Grandma.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary