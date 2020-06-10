October 25, 1934 – June 4, 2020 (age 85)

Mary Munns Gardner, a longtime resident of Bear River City, Utah passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020, in Brigham City, Utah and was welcomed home by her husband, parents and siblings.

Mary was born October 25, 1934, in Elwood, Utah, to Archie Austin and Charlotte Ann Abel Munns, 11th of 12 children.

Shortly after graduating from Bear River High School she married her high school sweetheart, Frank Gardner, on June 19, 1953, in the Logan Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were blessed with six children: one daughter and five sons.

Mary was a faithful member of the LDS Church, and served in the Relief Society, Mutual and Primary. Frank and Mary served a CES Mission to Birmingham, Alabama, and served in the Ogden Temple for several years.

Many winters were spent in Quartzite, Arizona, in their later years.

Mary enjoyed all kinds of handiwork that won numerous ribbons at the county fair. Her favorite was piecing quilts.

She is survived by her children: Stephanie (Clyde) Fowler, Sandy, Utah; Jeff (Lainey) Gardner, Bear River City, Utah; Mike (Trina), Bear River City, Utah; Brad (Tracy), Tremonton, Utah; Ryan (K’Lynne), Honeyville, Utah; and Shawn (Colleen), Bear River City, Utah; her brother, Paul (Jane) Munns, Elwood; 23 grandchildren; and 58 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her husband, Frank; her parents; and 10 siblings: Ruth Bingham, Reed Munns, Farrell Munns, Orlin Munns, Rohl Munns, Lyle Munns, Edna Grandy, Shelley Munns, Austin Munns, and Charlotte Parkinson.

There was a private family viewing and service. Interment was in the Bear River City Cemetery.

The family wishes to express appreciation to the staff at Maple Springs—whom we have adopted as family—and Integrity Hospice. They treated our mother with love, dignity and respect these last 15 months.

We love you Mom. You are the best!

