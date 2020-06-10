More testing now available to fight the spread of COVID-19 in Cache County

LOGAN – With the increase in local COVID-19 cases in northern Utah, more people are seeking tests and Intermountain Healthcare is making more testing available.

Gena Christensen is the Ambulatory Nurse Manager for several Intermountain clinics in northern Utah and southeast Idaho.

”Right now we are seeing some hotspots in our county and people can spread the disease without actually knowing they are having symptoms,” Christensen explains. “So in order to stop that spread, it’s a good idea to get tested so that you know if you are symptomatic and you can self-isolate yourself.”

She says scheduling a test is as easy as calling their COVID hotline.

”If you call that hotline they run you through a series of questions and then they will send you to one of our testing centers. And that’s the quickest way to get through the line or you can also just show up at one of the testing centers.“

The hotline number is 1-844-442-5224.

Curbside testing is available at Intermountain’s North Cache Urgent Care at 4088 North Highway 91 in Hyde Park, although wait times there have been extended recently. This week Intermountain now has a mobile testing unit at the Bear River Health Department at 655 East 1300 North where 60 tests an hour are possible on Wednesday, June 10 and Friday, June 12.

Testing is also available at Sterling Urgent Care at 630 East 1400 North in Logan. Curbside tests are also available at the Bear River Clinic at 935 North 1000 West in Tremonton and at the Bear River Health Department in Brigham City at 817 West 950 South.