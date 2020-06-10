August 6, 1951 – June 4, 2020 (age 68)

Our dear mother, grandmother, wife, aunt and friend Ruby Jean Dodd Spencer passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Ogden, Utah, after severe complications following surgery. She was 68 years old.

Ruby was born in Monroe, Louisiana, on Monday, August 6, 1951, the third of three children born to Gracie Mathis and Thomas Cecil Dodd. Because her father had been previously married, and both parents remarried after their divorce, in total, Ruby had 1 brother, 1 sister, and 9 half-siblings.

When Ruby was 2 years old the children moved to Utah with their mother where they made their home in Brigham City, Utah.

Ruby married Mike Wells (later divorced) and they had three children. Steven, Jason and Cherice, they were her whole world.

She later married Shannon Spencer and together they raised their grandchildren. Ruby truly held her family together. They are her legacy.

Ruby loved to say she “hated” kids, but we could tell she loved every one of them. She raised every kid she could, even if they weren’t hers.

Ruby worked for years at ATK, sometimes on the same team with her sister Millie, refurbishing space shuttle boosters and as a crane operator. When asked what her profession was, she claimed to be a rocket scientist. She also collected beautiful porcelain dolls and, true to her character, gave away more than she kept.

Ruby is survived by her husband Shannon Spencer, son Steven (Jackie) Wells, sister Mildred (Dale) Lee, brother Gene Dodd, other siblings including Brenda Reno, Renee Carter and Joe Florez, the father who raised her Arlin Poulsen, and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ruby is preceded in death by her parents, two children Jason Wells and Cherice Kapinos, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A public graveside service will be held at the Brigham City Cemetery, 300 East 300 South, Brigham City, Utah on Saturday June 13, 2020 at 2:00pm.

