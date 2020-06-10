November 13, 1927 – June 8, 2020 (age 92)

Shirley Perkes Pearce passed away quietly in Brigham City, Utah on June 8, 2020 .

She was born November 13, 1927 in Hyde Park, Utah to Vernon and Gertrude Seamons Perkes. After graduation from North Cache High School she worked at MODO Day sewing women’s clothing.

Shirley married Norman W. Pearce on October 10, 1946 in the Salt Lake City Temple. She lived her entire married life in Paradise, Utah.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Paradise 2nd Ward, where she held many positions, including Young Woman’s President and in the Relief Society Presidency. She enjoyed being a Visiting teacher and a Cub Scout leader for many years. She was member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. Also she was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 47 for fifty-one years of community service.

Shirley was a farm wife, could milk cows, taught 4-H sewing to her daughters and was a judge for many County Fairs. Shirley always enjoyed gathering her family together for the holidays, especially Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter and the 4th of July. She taught her children to work hard, serve others and show compassion through example.

Shirley was Paradise Postmaster from 1970-2000. She also has served as Paradise Justice of the Peace.

Friends and family will remember her hot rolls, homemade pies, dipped chocolates, caramel popcorn balls and pecan rolls.

Proceeded in death by her husband Norman, her parents, her siblings; Blanch (Ferron) Robins, Orson Seamons, Donna (Lamar) Wood, Weldon (Jean) Perkes, Richard (Elaine) Perkes, Marvin (JoAnn) Perkes, Sid Perkes and a grandson Kyle Hunsaker.

She is survived by her children; Kathleen (Norris) Merrill, Marilyn (Mike) Hunsaker, Brent (Wendy) Pearce, Reid (Kathy) Pearce, Dennis Pearce, Bruce (Tami) Pearce and Diana (Ken) Johnson, also 26 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Our family would like to extend a special thank you to The Mission at Maple Springs, CNS Hospice Care and Nurse Practitioner Val Jacobs for the compassionate care they gave to our mother.

A family viewing and service will be held at Paradise Cemetery on Saturday, June 13, 2020 with viewing starting at 10:00am and services at 11:00am. Video service will be available through the Allen-Hall Mortuary’s web site using Zoom at Allen Mortuaries.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made to The Perpetual Education Fund.

