Smithfield police arrest man suspected of sexually abusing teen girl

Booking photo for Alexander Perkins (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — Police have arrested a 37-year-old man suspected of sexually abusing a teenage girl. Alexander Perkins was booked Tuesday afternoon into the Cache County Jail.

Smithfield City Police Chief Travis Allen said officers were called to investigate the sexual assault after the alleged victim told her parents about what happened. She reported being sexually abused by Perkins, who was a family acquaintance.

Officers interviewed the alleged victim and later questioned Perkins. He was arrested without incident.

Jail records show, Perkins was booked on suspicion of committing aggravated sex abuse of a child and child kidnapping, both first-degree felonies. He is being held on $50,000 bail.

Allen explained the child kidnapping offence is suspected to have occurred when Perkins allegedly held the girl against her will during the assault.

Perkins is expected to be arraigned on formal charges in 1st District Court Thursday afternoon. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

will@cvradio.com