USU men’s basketball will play Mississippi State on Dec. 21 in Panama City Beach

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State men’s basketball will meet Mississippi State for the fourth time in school history, when the two teams play in Panama City Beach, Fla., on Dec. 21, 2020. The game will serve as the Aggies’ final game before the Christmas break and will be played at Gulf Coast Community College.

The contest will be the first meeting at a neutral site between the two teams as the Aggies and Bulldogs played a home-and-home series in 2013 and 2014. Utah State posted an 87-68 victory over MSU during the 2013-14 season, marking the last time an SEC opponent has visited the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Mississippi State leads the overall series, 2-1, with both wins coming in Starkville, Miss., recording a narrow 66-64 win during the 2011-12 season and a 71-63 win during the 2014-15 season.

MSU finished the 2019-20 season with an overall record of 20-11, including an 11-7 mark in the SEC, and was ranked No. 49 in the final RPI index. The Bulldogs were led by sophomore forward Reggie Perry with a double-double average of 17.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. He was followed by senior guard Tyson Carter with 13.9 points per game, junior guard Nick Weatherspoon with 11.6 points per game and sophomore guard Robert Woodard II with 11.4 points per game. Of that group, the trio of Perry, Carter and Weatherspoon will not return in 2020-21, while Woodard II could return, but has put his name in the 2020 NBA Draft without hiring an agent.

Visit Panama City Beach and Superior Sports coordinated the logistics to bring the two programs to the sugar-white sands of the Gulf of Mexico.

“It is very exciting to have these top NCAA basketball programs visit Panama City Beach. We are looking forward to showcasing Gulf Coast State College and can’t wait to welcome fans, families and teams to the World’s Most Beautiful Beaches at Panama City Beach,” Richard Sanders, VP of Sports Marketing & Special Events for Visit Panama City Beach, said.

The game with Mississippi State is part of Utah State’s 2020-21 non-conference schedule that includes a trip to Myrtyle Beach, S.C., Nov. 19-22, for the Myrtle Beach Invitational alongside Charlotte, Dayton, Loyola (Chicago), Missouri, Nebraska, Penn and Pitt. The non-conference slate also includes a head-to-head matchup on the road with Davidson on Tuesday, Dec. 1.