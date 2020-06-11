Dale Lavar Christensen, 85, passed away June 9, 2020 of medical complications.

Dale was born to Reed Lavar and Mable Christensen on February 8, 1935. He has four sisters, Marion, Maxine, Lorraine, and Darlene.

He graduated from Firth High School in the class of ‘53.

Dale married his high school sweetheart, Beth Bolander on December 18, 1953. They made their home in Firth, Idaho.

They are the parents of seven children – Clair (Kaylene) of Basalt, Idaho; Karen Wilde (Scott) of Ammon, Idaho; Jim (Margo) of Logan, Utah; Darrell (Koreen) of Orem, Utah; Boyd (Roxanne) of Ammon, Idaho; Joan Munk (David) of Winnemucca, Neveda; Ranae Jackson (Richard) of Colton, Washington.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Marion, wife Beth, and granddaughter Amy Wilde. He is survived by sisters, Lorraine, Maxine, Darlene, by his seven children, thirty-six grandchildren and seventy great-grandchildren.

Dale has served in many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including Young men leader, bishop, and stake president of the Firth Idaho Stake. He and wife Beth served two eighteen month missions in Yerevan, Armenia (1993-1994) and in Lancaster, Pennsylvania (1996-1997)

He was a building contractor for about thirty years, building over 250 homes in the Snake River Valley. He was an accomplished woods craftsman, most notably building more than a dozen woodstrip kayaks which he loved taking neighbors, family, and friends out on the lakes and rivers of Eastern Idaho.

Dale’s many talents included pie making (he made hundreds of pies for neighbors and friends), and he was an extremely talented musician, playing saxophone, harmonica, and guitar. He played in many ensembles and for many years in the Firth Community Orchestra. For many years, he taught guitar lessons and hosted guitar groups, playing music together every week.

He enjoyed backpacking, hiking, fishing, and cross country skiing. He loved to raise a garden and share the fruits of his labors with others. He loved to volunteer at the Firth elementary school serving lunch to the children.

Dale loved and was loved by hundreds of family and friends who will miss him greatly.

The family will receive friends Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00pm and Monday morning from 10:00 – 11:00am at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 West Oak Street in Shelley, Idaho. Due to the COVID-19 virus a family funeral service will be held. Friends and extended family are invited to view the funeral service which will be streamed live at 12:00 Noon Monday, June 15, 2020 on the Nalder Funeral Home Facebook Page.

