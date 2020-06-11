Hallow Winona Jensen *Updated Info*

Hallow Winona Jensen, our “Peanut” and “Sissy,” was born on June 2, 2020.

Peanut returned to the loving arms of our Heavenly Father on June 8, 2020. Hallow which means “sacred” or “holy,” perfectly describes this precious angel.

Before Hallow was born, her parents knew that Hallow was a precious and special spirit. Hallow’s noble spirit was felt so strongly and her parents knew that great things were in store for her. Both Bryan and Taryn each received a special witness from the Lord to let them know that He helped pave the way for Sissy to be part of their family. Everyone who met Hallow could feel the closeness of heaven.

While Hallow was still in the womb, she would rest her heel on her mother’s side, which she continued to do after she was born. Hallow waited to take her first breath until she was held by her mother, Taryn.

During her brief visit on earth, Hallow enjoyed being rocked by her Father as they watched the morning news. Hallow loved having her feet rubbed by her mother as she held her close. Hallow also enjoyed holding her brothers’ and sisters’ fingers.

We are extremely grateful for the time that we had with this angel. We look forward to the glorious day when we will be reunited with our beautiful, precious Peanut. We will forever miss this beautiful baby girl whose sweet spirit will bless our family for eternity.

Hallow is survived by her parents, Bryan and Taryn Jensen, and her four beautiful siblings: Graicie, Jurnie, Wyatt and Waylon, and her loving grandparents.

Special thanks to all the staff at Primary Children’s Hospital who did everything that they could to save our Sissy. Thank you to all those who are being so supportive to our family at this time we are forever grateful for your kindness and love.

Graveside services will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00am at the Bear River Cemetery, 5550 North 4600 West, Bear River City, Utah.

Condolences may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary