Idaho governor gives OK to lift more virus restrictions

Written by Associated Press
June 11, 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov. Brad Little says Idaho can move to the fourth and final stage of his plan to return to regular activity during the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement comes despite a bump in infections, including among healthcare workers.

The Republican governor said Thursday that restrictions will be lifted Saturday that will allow gatherings of more than 50 people as long as precautions are taken. Employers can resume unrestricted staffing, but should protect workers with physical distancing and other measures.

Visits to senior living facilities can resume as well. The wearing of face coverings should continue when people go out in public.

