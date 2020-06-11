Lawrence Darrell & Nadine Ann Markland Steel

A Couple in Life and Death – Heaven has gained two angels.

Lawrence Steel, age 72, and his wife Nadine, age 69, passed away Saturday afternoon, June 6, 2020, from a tragic car accident. They would have celebrated 46 years together this summer.

Nadine Ann Markland Steel was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming. Lawrence Darrell Steel was born and raised on a small farm in Oakley, Idaho. The two met while attending Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. They both loved their Heavenly Father and each successfully completed a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Lawrence spent his two years in Oklahoma, while Nadine spent eighteen months overseas in the Italy Milan Mission. Both served faithfully and developed strong testimonies of their Savior that would serve them throughout the good and hard times of their lives. They were married in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple on August 8, 1974.

After a brief time in Provo and Oakley, the couple moved to Gooding, Idaho when Lawrence received a teaching position as a science and shop teacher at the middle school. There, they raised their five beautiful children. Nadine spent many early years at home babysitting other children alongside her own before eventually going back to school to become a beloved teacher. She worked at Gooding Elementary and then North Valley Academy for more than 25 years where she influenced and touched the lives of multiple generations of children. Nadine lived her life in empathy and service – quietly helping those in need and being a wonderful mother and a friend to all who knew her.

Lawrence enjoyed his job as a teacher for a few years, then as a custodian for the Church, before starting his own lawn care business, Green Magic Company, in 1996. He loved and took great pride in beautifying the yards of Gooding and getting to know the community. Lawrence lived a life of hard work and service, often shoveling snow or doing yard work for free, and always lending a hand to those in need. Lawrence was a great husband, father, and loved spending time with his grandchildren. His kind heart and gentle manner endeared him to everyone.

As a couple, Lawrence and Nadine enjoyed being together, gardening, spending time with their children and grandchildren, traveling, and, serving in the Twin Falls Idaho Temple. They had many callings in the Church, always serving faithfully and well, and loved being a part of the community of Gooding. They’ve set a wonderful example to their children of service, faithfulness, and love. They were looking forward to serving a mission together in Palmyra, New York, and were packed and ready to go, before their Father in Heaven called them home for a different mission.

There are no words to soothe the grief and sorrow in our hearts over the loss of our beloved parents, but these, “Endings are not our destiny. The more we learn about Jesus Christ, the more we realize that endings here in mortality are not endings at all. They are merely interruptions—temporary pauses that one day will seem small compared to the eternal joy awaiting the faithful.” (Dieter F Uchtdorf).

The couple was preceded in death by their daughter, Jennifer Steel; daughter-in-law, Laura Steel; Lawrence’s parents, Marion Roy Steel and Iona Adeline Williams; Nadine’s parents, Forrest Juell Markland and Ruby Pearl Collins; and her sister, Elaine Markland.

They are survived in death by their children, Ryan (Annell) Steel of Gooding, Idhao; Collin (Karen) Steel of Logan, Utah; Spencer (Jenelle) Steel of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Stacey (Collin) Chlarson of Seattle, Washington; and James (Cindy) Steel of Shelley, Idaho; their siblings, Maria (Merle) Reynolds, Phil (Carol) Markland, Stan (Jan) Markland, Gene (Julie) Markland, and Bruce Markland; 18 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A public viewing for the couple will be held from 5:00 – 7:00pm Friday, June 12, 2020 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 East 16th Street, in Burley, Idaho. We ask those in attendance to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

A joint funeral service will be held at 11:00am Saturday, June 13, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Oakley Idaho Stake Center, 355 North Center Avenue, in Oakley, Idaho. Bishop Chris McGinnis will officiate.

Due to COVID-19 group restrictions, the funeral service on Saturday will be for family and special invite only.

A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available at the following link: https://youtu.be/eJDOkia0GK4.

A live webcast of the Graveside Dedication will be available at the following link: https://youtu.be/iCP8POJO5RY.

Lawrence and Nadine will be buried next to their daughter, Jennifer, at the Basin Cemetery east of Oakley.

