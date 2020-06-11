Logan man arrested for helping teenage girl sell nude photos and videos online

Booking photo for Ronnel Dexter Rosario Nagtalon (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 31-year-old Logan man has been arrested for allegedly encouraging a teenage girl to sell pornographic pictures and videos of herself online. Ronnel Dexter Rosario Nagtalon was booked into the Cache County Jail Wednesday afternoon.

According to a probable cause statement, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing 15-year-old girl on June 7. The juvenile was suspected of running away from home.

As investigators reviewed the missing girl’s social media accounts, they found messages that she had been allegedly selling pornographic pictures and videos of herself to several people. She would solicit the child pornography online and then accept money through a Venmo account or other cash app.

Investigators report that during the past 90 days, they found 91 transactions from different men, who sent payments to her in various dollar amounts. While reviewing the transactions, they noticed a pattern of the collected funds being transferred to another account, registered to Nagtalon. Between April and May of 2020, that account received $719.44 from the girl’s account.

On June 8, deputies were able to locate the missing girl. She was taken to the juvenile detention center and later interviewed.

Investigators claim the girl disclosed that she had been selling multiple pornographic pictures and videos of herself to people online. She explained that because she did not have a bank account or credit card, she would transfer the money to Nagtalon. He would allegedly keep about 20 percent for himself and give her the rest.

On June 10, Nagtalon was questioned by investigators. He confessed knowing the girl was a minor, explaining that he thought she was 17 instead of 15. He then acknowledged that he had been encouraging and aiding her in selling child pornography online. He also admitted to using some of the money to buy the girl vape products.

Prosecutors with the Cache County Attorney’s Office filed a criminal case against Nagtalon Thursday morning. The charges include five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony; and, providing tobacco products to a minor, a class C misdemeanor.

The 15-year-old girl is in the custody of the Department of Child and Family Services. She is being referred to the 1st District Juvenile Court.

Nagtalon is being held on $52,840 bail. He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

will@cvradio.com