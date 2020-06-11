Norma Jean Peterson

Written by Obituaries
June 11, 2020
December 3, 1966 ~ June 7, 2020 (age 53)

Norma Jean Peterson, age 53, passed away on June 7, 2020.

Norma Jean Peterson was born on December 3, 1966 to Lois and Dean Peterson in Montpelier, Idaho.

She is survived by her loving son, Justin Dean Peterson, 2 sisters Linda Lois Wilson and Rose Marie Ortega, 5 niece’s and 1 nephew. Norma was also a Great Aunt to 7 girls and 3 boys.

She lived the majority of her life happily in Montpelier after giving birth to her son Justin until her passing. Norma was loved greatly and will be missed always.

Services will be held at Schwab-Matthews Mortuary Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00am with a wiewing starting at 10:00am prior to services.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.