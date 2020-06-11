Norman Christianson Nix, loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother was called home June 6, 2020. Our hearts are deeply broken, and he will be missed immensely.

Norman was born on October 21, 1966 in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. After high school, Norman did an IBEW electrician apprenticeship. He was an incredible electrician and was part of the Kennewick, Washington Union Local 112. The IBEW meant the world to him. After his apprenticeship Norman moved and worked in Washington and Wisconsin. He also, traveled the United States taking travel jobs.

He later settled in Las Vegas, NV, where he met the love of his life, Ann. Norman and Ann were married June 13, 2009, on the beach in Maui. They later were sealed for time and all eternity in the Bountiful LDS temple on October 8, 2011. They created and had a beautiful life together. Norman had 3 sons, Taylor, Jimmy and Cody from a previous marriage.

From an early age, you could find Norman outdoors from sunrise to sunset. Anyone who knew “Normy”, knows he never stopped, he was constantly on the go doing or working on some sort of project. Norman was an avid fisherman and hunter, two loves of his life. There was nothing he couldn’t build, fix or figure out. He was the “handiest” handyman around. He built his father-in-law an impeccable cabin, putting his heart and soul into it. He would tell people he spent a total of a year of his life up there building it.

He had a love for antiques and enjoyed antiquing. He enjoyed collecting pins and pencil clips from unions around the United States. Norman leaves behind a legacy of friendship. His friends meant the world to him. He was a friend to everyone he met, and there is nothing he wouldn’t do for anyone. He would drop whatever he was doing, to help anyone in need out.

Norman is survived by his wife, LeeAnn (Ann) Yorgason Nix; sons, Taylor (Sarah) of Independence, Wisconsin, Jimmy (Kasey Curtis) of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Cody (Morgan McDonald) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; granddaughter, Phoebe Nix, of Idaho Falls, Idaho; parents, Carol and Jerry Lucas of Maggie Valley, North Carolina, James and Debbie Nix of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, and Leland Yorgason of Perry, Utah; sisters, Sherri (Mark) Clore, of Port Orange, Florida, and Susan Yorgason of Perry, Utah; brother, James (Rossana) Yorgason of Pleasantview, Utah; and a special uncle and aunt, William and Sharon Nix of Favetteville, North Carolina.

He is preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Betsy Yorgason; an uncle, Paul Winkler; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.

A memorial service will be held in honor of Norman, Friday, June 12, 2020 in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho, at the cabin he built. There will also be a celebration of life held in Las Vegas, Nevada, and a graveside service held in Burlington, Wyoming, at later dates.

On behalf of the family, we would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Lava Hot Springs Sheriff’s Department and EMS for the love and care they gave to Norman and our family.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Colonial Funeral Home