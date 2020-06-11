Oliver Wendell Hyde, Jr., known as Wendell, 89, passed away June 4, 2020, at home, from a malignant tumor.

He was born September 6, 1930, in Newark, New Jersey, the son of Oliver Wendell and Constance (Christensen) Hyde.

He married Myrtle Stevens, June 9, 1952, in the Salt Lake Temple.

After graduating from the University of Utah, he served four years in the Navy, the first two as a communications officer on a destroyer, during the Korean War, the second two as an instructor of chemistry at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Next he completed studies at the University of Utah Medical School, and continued medical advancement as an intern, then two-year resident, at the Dee Hospital in Ogden. He practiced as a family physician in Ogden from 1963 to 2000 and loved his work.

A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served as branch president in Annapolis. In Ogden, he held many positions, among them teacher, scoutmaster, bishop, and high councilman. In later years he enjoyed regular temple ordinance work.

His interests included hiking, backpacking (especially in the Wind River Mountains, Wyoming), woodworking, gardening, and playing the piano.

Wendell and Myrtle are the parents of seven children, all living in Utah: Steve (Sharon) of Ogden, Noel (Pam) of Layton, Dixon (Julie) of West Point, Elaine (Rory Williams) of Layton, Valerie (Kevin Wells) of Providence, Marilyn (Gary Cook) of Plain City, and Lynette (Kevin Gatherum) of Plain City. Grandchildren number thirty-six and great-grandchildren seventy-four. Also surviving him is his sister Karen (Larry Stucki) of Salt Lake City, Utah.

He was preceded in death by his parents, twin baby sisters; Marcia and Rose, and brother Deloss.

Appreciation is expressed to Tender Care Hospice for their timely help.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Leavitt’s Mortuary