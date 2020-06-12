Cache Valley Morning Rotary Club completes multi-generational outdoor wildlife art gallery

Photo by Trace Skeen

LOGAN – The Cache Valley Morning Rotary Club is pleased to announce the completion of a Multi-Generational Outdoor Wildlife Art Gallery at Benson Marina located at 4500 West 3000 North in Benson, Utah. This is the second such outdoor art gallery sponsored by the Cache Valley Morning Rotary Club.

The first gallery, completed in 2019, is located at the Little Bear River Public Access site on Mendon Road. The project was led by Cache Valley Morning Rotary Club Member Trace Skeen and was designed to enhance the outdoor experience for recreationalists as well provide a venue for local artists to display their work in a public forum.

With the project’s focus on seniors and students, local artists were invited to loan their work to Cache Valley Morning Rotary Club for display at one of the two art galleries for a period of one to two years. Participating artists have come from throughout Cache Valley. Artists range in age from just 12 years old to a resident of a local assisted living center who is 100! As new works are rotated in, the artwork will either be returned to the artist or donated to an entity of their choosing.

Cache Valley Morning Rotary Club has worked closely with and is grateful for the support of PacifiCorp which has primary responsibility for managing the recreational activities on the Cutler Hydroelectric Project.

“PacifiCorp has been an excellent partner in this project with their mission to enhance the recreation opportunities associated with the confluence of waterways in our area,” says Trace Skeen. “However, the enthusiasm the artists have expressed both in word and through their talent is their love for the incredible natural habitats we enjoy in our own back yard of Cache Valley and the opportunity to contribute their work as a legacy to recreationists.”

An open house will be held at the Benson Marina on June 20, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. We encourage attendees to follow the directions of federal, state, and local officials regarding Covid-19 precautions. Participation is open to all residents of Cache Valley.

