First positive case in Rich County, total Bear River District COVID case count grows to 1,103

GARDEN CITY – The first official positive COVID-19 case in Rich County is part of the Friday report from the Bear River Health District, and on the 166th day of the pandemic the district’s total number of cases grew to 1013.

There are 29 new positive cases, the fewest in nearly a week, with 26 in Cache County, two in Box Elder County and one in Rich County. Most of the new patients in Cache County (23) are in the 18-60 age group and three are under 18. Both the Box Elder cases and the one in Rich County are also 18-60.

The BRHD’s total case count of 1013 includes 939 in Cache County, 73 in Box Elder County and one in Rich County.

Today’s update from the Utah Department of Health shows the state’s positive COVID-19 cases total 13,577 over nearly three months, a daily rate increase of 2.5 percent from yesterday. The 325 cases reported Friday marks the state’s 16th straight day of 200 or more positives.

With 4,118 tests administered yesterday, 258,786 Utahns have been tested and the rate of positives during the pandemic is 5.2 percent.

There have been 139 total COVID-19 deaths, eight more than yesterday.

There are 7,935 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

With 20 more hospitalizations yesterday, 130 positive cases are now hospitalized, and the total COVID-19 hospitalizations in Utah during the pandemic is 988.

The most recent Idaho report shows 3,302 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 86 deaths. There have been 10 positive cases in Franklin County and still none in Bear Lake and Oneida counties.