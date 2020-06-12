May 8, 1945 – June 10, 2020 (age 75)

Joyce Barfuss Murray, 75, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s on June 10, 2020.

She was born May 8, 1945 in Logan, Utah to Leo and Erma Barfuss, the youngest of 7 children. She attended South Cache High School and later beauty school.

She married Gary Murray October 28, 1966 and was later sealed in the Ogden Temple. They have 3 children: Greg (Di) Murray, Angie (John) Stewart, Scott (Kacee) Murray; 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Joyce worked in her home salon for 50 years doing hair where she created many lifelong friends. She had a gift for gardening and kept her yard beautiful. She loved camping, square dancing with Bridgerland Squares, and bowling with the woman’s league.

She is survived by sisters Beth and Beverly, and brother Dell. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Shirley, and brothers Jr. and Paul.

A viewing service will take place Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan, Utah. Graveside services will be Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Millville-Nibley Cemetery, 310 East 100 North, Millville, Utah beginning at 11:00am, with a viewing prior beginning at 10:00am at the cemetery.

Graveside services may be viewed online via the following link beginning at 11:00am on Monday, June 15, 2020. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81403308707