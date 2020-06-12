LETTER: Vote by Mail Should be Permanent

Voting by mail should replace voting at the polls in it’s entirety. The two institutions that can definitely be trusted is the County Board of Elections and the United States Postal Service.
The money saved by eliminating the need for poll workers could be used to offer free postage on the envelopes used to vote by mail. The person voting would also have more time to consider what they are voting for and would not be confined to the hours of the polling place.
It would also prevent unwanted entry to schools and churches from anyone trying to harm someone. In addition, the voter would not be harassed by someone trying to place unsolicited campaign literature into their hand.
The additional revenue would boost the Postal Service and perhaps keep it afloat until we as a country are able to vote online. Voting by mail would solve the registered voter problem and guarantee safe passage of the ballots to the County Board of Elections.
5 Comments
Uhhhhhhhhhh…..sure, if you like rigged elections and rampid fraud!. Yea …..??…it’s not an opinion…it’s a fact. IN PERSON VOTE!
I love voting by mail!How could it be any easier for us?It’s so nice not to have to go somewhere to vote and it’s really convenient for my husband who has very poor health and doesn’t leave the house much.I don’t even mind paying for the stamp.I certainly hope it will be a permanent thing.It seems like it would be a lot more organized that way too,and take up less time for the polling volunteers.
It’s so easy, even lots of dead people vote. It is much easier to commit voter fraud. You could vote before with a mail in ballot, if you called and told them you wanted to. That way it keeps our elections more honest. People just don’t take care of their ballots and send them out with the trash so someone else can pick them up and vote more than once.
Oh yeah, this system would be foolproof 🙄 Refer to attached link 😂😂
https://www.ksl.com/article/46764426/duchesne-county-residents-surprised-by-wrong-partys-ballots-county-working-on-a-fix
That is a good point.I have wondered about voter fraud happening with voting by mail.Some things have just not added up.(dare i say Donald Trump for president?)Nowdays there are not that many honest and conscious people.It is good to be able to vote by mail if need be though.